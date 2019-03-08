Germany revising network security rules - Mobile World Live

German regulator Bundesnetzagentur prepared additional security requirements for telecoms companies as the country’s 5G auction approaches, in a move that could be a win for Huawei.

The draft rules state systems may only be sourced from trustworthy suppliers whose compliance with national security regulations, and provisions for the secrecy of telecommunications and data protection is assured.

Among other points, the regulator said network traffic must be constantly monitored for any abnormality and “security-related network and system components” may only be used if they have been certified by the Federal Office for Information Security.

When planning and building the network, “monocultures” must be avoided by using network and system components from different manufacturers.

“We revise the security requirements on a regular basis in light of the current security situation and technological developments,” Jochen Homann, Bundesnetzagentur’s president (pictured, right), stated.

“Security requirements apply to all network operators and service providers…all networks, not just individual standards like 5G, are included.”

The security requirements are still being drawn up, with a draft due to be released later in the year. However, companies have been given a chance to provide feedback based on what has been published so far.

Huawei

In January it was reported Germany’s government was considering blocking the Chinese vendor from participating in 5G rollouts, as global security concerns about the vendor mounted.

Financial Times reported the latest move indicates US pressure for Germany to exclude Huawei has “suffered a blow” because the proposals do “not explicitly ban” the company.

However, it added operators could still decide Huawei does not fulfil the new criteria and refuse to use its equipment.

Meanwhile Reuters reported Germany’s economy minister, Peter Altmaier, as saying the country does “not want to exclude any company” when asked about Huawei, adding it will instead make rules stricter for all vendors.

Operators have voiced multiple concerns about the 5G auction terms, describing coverage obligations as unrealistic, and criticising allocations for third parties and provisions for a new entrant.