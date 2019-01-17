 Germany weighs Huawei 5G shut-out - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany weighs Huawei 5G shut-out

17 JAN 2019

Germany’s government is considering action that could effectively block Huawei from participating in the build-out of 5G networks in the country, as global security concerns about the vendor continue to mount.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources, that officials are assessing the possibility of setting security standards that will be impossible for Huawei to achieve, while amendments to German telecoms law are also possible.

The government’s stance regarding Huawei appears to have shifted considerably from October 2018, when it said it saw no legal basis to bar any vendors from the country’s 5G market, despite pressure from the US and Australia.

Both countries, along with New Zealand, have banned Huawei from participating in their 5G rollouts, due to national security concerns. Other countries have threatened similar action.

Germany first indicated that its concerns about Huawei were ramping in December 2018, when Deutsche Telekom, which is part state-owned, said it was reassessing its network equipment strategy.

The company said it was taking the global discussion about deploying network equipment from Chinese vendors “very seriously”.

Handelsblatt reported that the government has recently also said the security of 5G networks was “extremely relevant”, and would guide its upcoming decisions.

Huawei has maintained that allegations its network equipment could leave countries vulnerable to cyber espionage from the Chinese state are unfounded, and it has called on governments to prove its theories.

In a press briefing this week, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei also went on the record to state he “would never do anything that would harm another country”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US investigates Huawei on trade secret claims

Singtel, Ericsson open live 5G test centre

US launches fresh assault on Huawei, ZTE

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association