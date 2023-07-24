 Germany earmarks €20B for chip industry - Mobile World Live
Home

Germany earmarks €20B for chip industry

24 JUL 2023

The German government reportedly set aside a total pot of €20 billion to be distributed by 2027 to bolster the country’s semiconductor industry, half of which has already been allocated to US giant Intel.

Bloomberg reported the government will use the money to cement the country’s technology sector and secure supplies of critical components, to be doled out to German and international companies.

Around 75 per cent of the sum has all but been allocated, comprising a €10 billion investment in a new Intel manufacturing facility and deals in the works to provide €5 billion in subsidies for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and €1 billion to Infineon.

In addition, a joint venture between German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and US chipmaker Wolfspeed is in line to receive €750 million in state funds.

Bloomberg reported other companies already active in Germany could benefit from the remaining pot of around €3 billion, including GlobalFoundries and supplier Bosch which both have a chip presence in the city of Dresden.

The €20 billion fund for chip support was originally allocated to invest in the decarbonisation of the economy, but its scope has expanded to the technology sector.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

