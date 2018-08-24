English
Home

Facebook taps HP for new CMO

24 AUG 2018

Facebook sought to continue to rebuild its reputation in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal by tapping an experienced marketing chief to replace outgoing CMO Gary Briggs.

HP CMO Antonio Lucio (pictured, right) will replace Briggs, who announced his intention to step down in January. The new marketing boss will report to chief product officer Chris Cox who, in a blog post, said Lucio has “an extraordinary reputation in the industry as a leader, a marketer, an operator”.

Cox praised Lucio for being “outspoken on the need to build authentic global brands with integrity and from places of principle, and also on the importance of building diverse teams at every level in the organisation”.

The product chief said Facebook is currently at an inflection point: “We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world”.

TechCrunch reported Lucio will work across the company’s roster of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp, which currently do not have a CMO.

The news outlet added the job listing for the role stated candidates would need to be able to “guide a brand’s reputation” and  have “experience in crisis management.”

Facebook has been trying to recover from the data breach scandal with efforts including apologies in advertising campaigns with tag lines such as “data misuse is not our friend”, but likely feels it needs to do more.

The social media giant has suspended more than 400 apps following an audit of services designed to detect misuse of user data initiated after the Cambridge Analytica incident. This week, Apple revealed it requested the removal of a Facebook VPN app which went against the data collection policies of its App Store.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

