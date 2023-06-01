 EU, Moldova operators to cut roaming charges - Mobile World Live
Home

EU, Moldova operators to cut roaming charges

01 JUN 2023

Moldova became the latest nation to more closely align with European Union (EU) roaming rules, as the European Commission (EC) revealed operators from the country and member states agreed to reduce rates for users.

The roaming price cut will take effect at the start of January 2024, with a retail price cap to be announced in October, the EC announced.

It revealed Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Telefonica were among the first signatories of the voluntary declaration, while Moldovan operators backing the agreement include Orange’s Moldova unit, Moldtelecom and Moldcell.

Commitments outlined in the document cover “affordable retail roaming offers” on calls, data and texts, assessment of a wholesale roaming cap and a renegotiation of it “where required”.

Operators will also ensure reduced roaming offers cover a wide range of end-users travelling between the two areas.

The EC noted the move aligns with a shared ambition for a “long-term roaming agreement” between the two regions, and to involve Moldova in the bloc’s existing data roaming rules.

It added the declaration complements Moldova’s decision to implement the EU-wide voice calls termination rate, which will commence on the same date as the roaming deal.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

