 Operators back EU-led Western Balkans roaming cut - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators back EU-led Western Balkans roaming cut

03 MAY 2023

The European Commission (EC) revealed 38 operators had agreed to voluntarily reduce charges for those roaming between EU member states and the Western Balkans region, with new price caps in place from October and further cuts in the pipeline.

Its update follows a declaration signed by several major players at a summit in December 2022 outlining an ambition to reduce the charges. Original signatories included Orange, Deutsche Telekom and A1 Telekom Austria.

As of 1 October, caps of €18 per GB will be in place for customers of participating operators from within the EU and Western Balkans. This will fall to €14 in 2026 and €9 from 2028. Caps apply to users roaming within either region.

The sliding fees bring users in the Western Balkans closer to data roaming policies already available to citizens of EU countries roaming in other member states.

“This price capping encourages and simplifies business, cultural, tourism and other exchanges between the EU and the Western Balkans, strengthening the links between neighbouring regions,” the EC noted in a statement.

“The operators are currently working on creating products with prices below the agreed price caps, which will be available for purchase to the broadest possible number of consumers,” it added.

Territories classed under Western Balkans in EU documents are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

In 2019 the nations signed an agreement pledging to abolish regional surcharges between themselves.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

DT, Orange back European satellite bid

EU pushes forward with multi-billion euro chip plan

EU satellite comms project moves closer to launch

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association