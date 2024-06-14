Telenor committed to curb the rise of cyberattacks targeting Norwegian enterprises through a new entity, Telenor Cyberdefence, which will provide security and consulting services.

In a statement, Telenor explained it built the company in response to growing cyber threats targeting local businesses and the public sector, with research commissioned by operator showing 130,000 Norwegian companies had experienced an attack in the past year.

Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke said “we have never experienced cyber threats as frequent and severe as we do today”, describing the new business as “a cybersecurity company with Nordic ambitions”.

Thomas Kronen (pictured) was appointed CEO of Telenor Cyberdefence, overseeing the company’s offerings including a security operations centre, consulting services and the testing of IT infrastructure.

Kronen was previously a board member and MD at Orange Cyberdefence Norway.

Approximately 50 security personnel from Telenor Norway will be transferred to the cybersecurity business, which will assume responsibility for the operator’s existing security customers at around 70 enterprises.

Kronen said it will “bring together security experts from across our Nordic region to create a powerful entity with comprehensive capabilities dedicated to safeguarding our customers’ digital security”.

Telenor Cyberdefence sits within Telenor Amp, part of the operator’s larger business which manages a portfolio of 15 companies in “high-growth areas”, including cybersecurity and IoT.