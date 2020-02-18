 Etisalat makes another OpenRAN move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Etisalat makes another OpenRAN move

18 FEB 2020

Etisalat partnered with US-based OpenRAN provider Parallel Wireless to trial the technology across its markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, as the operator targeted a reduction in the cost and complexity of network deployments.

The trials will employ Parallel Wireless’ software-defined products to operate 2G, 3G and 4G technologies simultaneously on the same base station. Parallel Wireless noted in a press release its platform can also be upgraded to include 5G compatibility via an update.

Hatem Bamatraf, CTO of Etisalat International, explained the trials are “in line with our long-term strategy”, reinforcing the operator’s commitment to “take the lead in OpenRAN” and work with partners to “create an innovative ecosystem in all of our markets”.

He added the use of Parallel Wireless’ All G platform will “provide efficiency and cost benefits for 4G and 5G, in addition to setting a roadmap for the next generation of telecom networks”.

The move comes after Etisalat partnered with Altiostar, NEC and Cisco to launch an open virtual RAN in its home UAE market in January.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Etisalat pushes OpenRAN into MENA

Pakistan mulls $267M offer to settle Etisalat row

Mobile Mix: Making moves in MENA
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association