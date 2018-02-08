English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson ready for 5G launches in 2018

08 FEB 2018

Ericsson unveiled upgrades to its 5G RAN and core network platforms which it claimed would allow operators to launch 5G by the end of the year.

The company revealed software for commercial 5G core and RAN networks alongside improvements to its distributed cloud platform aimed at optimising access, improving latency and enhancing security for 5G use cases.

Ericsson’s upgrades bolster its ‘5G’ platform announced in February 2017, which was originally based on pre-standard technology. Its upgrade makes the platform compatible with the non-standalone 5G New Radio standard released by the 3GPP in December 2017 and currently in use in a range of trials across the world.

While many operators have committed to 5G launches in 2019 and 2020, a small number have confirmed plans for commercial availability by the end of this year. Most have cited fixed-wireless as the most likely release, while some – including AT&T – are aiming for mobile 5G.

The vendor separately launched its Street Macro radio, designed to improve coverage in urban areas with high demand and limited locations for infrastructure, and added 5G NR compatibility to existing kit.

Ericsson was keen to point out that radio equipment shipped since 2015 can be upgraded to 5G NR through a remote software installation. It added the upgrade could be used in 150 variants of its radios used in 190 networks around the world.

In a statement, it added it would enable operators to run 4G and 5G in the same band through “dynamic spectrum sharing”.

The troubled vendor has high hopes for 5G technology, but faces an almighty fight from rivals also ploughing funds into research, tests and launches. Infrastructure companies making major announcements include Nokia, Huawei and ZTE.

Ericsson forecasts there will be 1 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2023 and is focusing its R&D efforts on supporting the new technology. In December 2017, it signed $370 million in credit agreements to help accelerate its R&D efforts.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Qualcomm complete 5G interoperability trials

Orange reveals European 5G testing plan

SKT tests V2X in latest self driving trial
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association