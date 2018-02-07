Nokia, Qualcomm complete 5G interoperability trials

Nokia said it worked with Qualcomm to complete key tests of 5G New Radio (NR) networks and devices in an effort to drive the ecosystem toward widescale deployments in 2019 with standards-compliant equipment.

The pair completed interoperability tests using 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum, on commercially available Nokia AirScale base stations and device prototypes from Qualcomm. The test follows the release of the global 3GPP 5G NR Release 15 standard late in 2017.

Nokia said in addition to Qualcomm, “operators including BT/EE, Deutsche Telekom, Elisa, KT, LG Uplus, NTT Docomo, Optus, SK Telecom, Telia and Vodafone Group are already committed to working together in verifying and trialling 5G NR technology”.

Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “These tests by Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies are important to the progress of 5G. Importantly, they demonstrate how we have quickly applied the 3GPP Release 15 specifications that were set in December, using our AirScale base station – which has been shipped to more than 100 customers – together with a prototype Qualcomm Technologies user equipment.”