English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE claims industrial 5G network slicing first

06 FEB 2018

China-based vendor ZTE launched a 5G end-to-end (E2E) network slicing product, a development it hailed as a world first which would push forward commercialisation of the new network technology.

The company already laid claim to a number of 5G firsts, and is planning to boost its R&D further with an investment of CNY9.1 billion ($1.5 billion) through the issue of new shares.

In a statement, ZTE said its E2E solution would build a solid foundation for 5G slice-based network operation and provide backing for digital industry transformation. E2E network slicing will allow physical network resources to be split into multiple “virtual slices” and allocated to specific services.

This, the company said, would meet the needs of a range of use cases including industrial control, automatic driving, intelligent power grids and remote healthcare.

ZTE VP You Yan said the innovation was a “key milestone towards the 5G commercialisation” adding: “It not only provides an industrial leading implementation method of network slice, but also turns the network slice into an operational and valuable product for the vertical industry, inaugurating a new mode of the 5G network slice operation.”

The vendor added the innovation was based on “an industry-leading micro-service architecture and realises the convergence of the unified air interface, the virtualised core network and the SDN-based bearer network.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telstra opens mobile 5G test centre

Optus readies fixed-wireless 5G for 2019

Sprint eyes higher pricing in a 5G world

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association