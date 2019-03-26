 Ericsson embarks on industrial tech push - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson embarks on industrial tech push

26 MAR 2019

Ericsson launched a mobile connectivity solution for industries, to provide factories and warehouses with 4G and eventually help them move to 5G.

The offering, called Industry Connect, “strengthens Ericsson’s private networks and IoT portfolios by making 4G and 5G technologies accessible to new industrial markets,” the company said in a statement.

It explained the service is purpose-built for industrial environments, and will provide reliable coverage with high device density and predictable latency, adding it can enable innovative Industry 4.0 use cases such as collision avoidance and remote control for autonomous guided vehicles.

Asa Tamsons, SVP and head of business area Technologies and New Businesses, said: “Ericsson Industry Connect is built on design thinking to meet industrial customers’ requirements on speed, reliability and security, while being easy to install and manage.”

Earlier this year the vendor bulked-up efforts to help operators address a larger chunk of the cellular IoT market, launching new solutions and support for use cases across a range of verticals including automotive, manufacturing and utilities.

Its offerings for Industrial IoT included enabling advanced industrial automation applications “with extremely demanding connectivity requirements”, offering collaborative robotics in manufacturing.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

