 Ericsson sharpens IoT focus as 5G looms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson sharpens IoT focus as 5G looms

31 JAN 2019

Ericsson bulked up its efforts to help operators address a larger chunk of the cellular IoT market, launching new solutions and support for use cases across a range of verticals including automotive, manufacturing and utilities.

In a statement, the company said the move outlined the evolution of its “cellular IoT vision” into four segments, which will be powered by 4G and 5G, as it added Broadband IoT and Industrial Automation IoT solutions to existing offerings in Massive IoT and Critical IoT.

Ericsson said it was looking to use new capabilities with 4G and 5G to help MNOs “tap growth opportunities from industry digitalisation”.

The company also said it is also launching new functionalities for Massive IoT, including better IoT connectivity solutions in rural and remote areas for logistics, agriculture and environment monitoring.

Key focus
Speaking to Mobile World Live, Marie Hogan, head of broadband and IoT at Ericsson (pictured, below) said IoT was a key focus for the company going forward, with it powering half of the 80 massive commercial IoT networks currently live globally. Customers are now calling for it to further expand it’s offering, she said.

“We have a fairly global rollout ongoing now with Massive IoT through the two technologies: Cat-M (LTE-M) and NB-IoT,” she said. “Those address a lot of use cases but are focussed more on the simple use cases, where there is less demand for data rates and latency.”

Hogan added a stepwise approach was needed to address more complex use cases, for example in a factory.

“A factory can require massive IoT use cases, such as logistics, stock management and tracking. But if you want to evolve the digitalisation or the connectivity further, you would need more demanding capabilities to be supported in the network and connect things. In the same factory, you might want the broadband IoT segment to support automated guided vehicles, video communications or AR/VR. It’s really a demand to broaden the portfolio.”

Broadband, industrial play
The company explained that Broadband IoT adopts mobile broadband capability for connected devices, supporting higher data rates and low latencies, compared with Massive IoT solutions.

Specifically, Ericsson said it can provide customers solutions in areas including drone detection, RAN slicing and advanced subscriber group handling, as well as use cases in automotive, AR/VR, advanced wearables and smart manufacturing.

The Industrial IoT play, meanwhile, will enable advanced industrial automation applications “with extremely demanding connectivity requirements”, offering collaborative robotics in manufacturing.

In its most recent Mobility Report, Ericsson predicted cellular IoT connections will grow from 1 billion in 2018 to 4.2 billion by 2024.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson turns to AI for managed services boost

Former Ingenu chief resurfaces at CoreKinect

Ericsson turnaround efforts yield results

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association