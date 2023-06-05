 e& on track to hit 2030 net-zero targets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

e& on track to hit 2030 net-zero targets

05 JUN 2023

UAE operator e& claimed to have made significant progress towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, stating it had begun to accelerate the implementation of climate action projects in the country.

It stated it has deployed up-to-date radio equipment which is more energy-efficient and employing AI to optimise power consumption based on traffic loads.

The update comes as the country prepares to host the United Nations COP28 climate change conference later this year, with 2023 declared the year of sustainability in the UAE.

One of e&’s deployments of the equipment reduced energy consumption by 52 per cent compared with its previous kit. This is equivalent to 7.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions per site per year for high-level sites.

e& also said it invested heavily in converting indoor sites to outdoor free cooling systems, reducing the Global Warming Potential of refrigerants by recovering, recycling and reusing gases.

It also now uses on-site renewable energy through solar panels and hybrid power systems to replace diesel generators at off-grid sites.

In March, e& struck a partnership with IBM to deploy software focused on sustainability, adding to a separate partnership with Ericsson.

Ahead of COP28, e& International CTO Sabri Ali Albreiki said it is “accelerating the pace of decarbonisation of its network infrastructure business to enable a low carbon society, reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

e& backs Turkey earthquake rebuild effort

IBM seals e& deal to aid sustainability effort

Top investor ups Vodafone stake to 13 per cent

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association