Around 150 new business premises in Sweden are set to be connected by Tele2, after property company Easy Depot tapped it to enable remote management in a deal spanning several years.

Tele2’s cooperation agreement involves providing connectivity and digital services to Easy Depot properties as the company prepares to establish a string of warehouses and offices for small businesses over the next seven- to ten-years.

The operator stated the deal involves providing “connectivity services and digital solutions” for the Swedish-headquartered property company. These will include digital locks, information boards, sensors, security services “and tools to be able to control solar cell production”.

Sofia Ahlmark Hyvarinen, sales director at Tele2, said it will tailor delivery of the connectivity and digital services to Easy Depot’s timeline, “to easily and quickly scale up the business”.

Easy Depot CEO Sofia Waborg said the deal will simplify property management and improve customer experience.

It expects to have an average of 24 tenants per property, with each site featuring standardised digital products and an open network so customers can pick their preferred service provider.