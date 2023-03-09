IBM seals e& deal to aid sustainability effort

UAE operator e& announced plans to deploy IBM software focused on sustainability, as it looks to make progress with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

The operator noted it will use IBM’s portfolio of AI and automation tools to boost monitoring and control of data assets and, in turn help it become more sustainable by dynamically adjusting workloads.

CTO at e& Khalid Murshed stated the move reinforces a commitment to innovation and strengthens its position in the telecommunications market.

The agreement involves deploying IBM Turbonomic and IBM Cloud Pak enterprise software to enable e& to monitor its data centres and cloud, along with intelligent asset management software.

Ana Paula de Jesus Assis, chair and GM for EMEA at IBM, stated its software “can play an important role in supporting e&’s efforts to transform” its operational and environmental data, a “foundational step to help make sustainability initiatives effective and scalable”.

The move marked e&’s latest environmental push: in November 2022, it sealed an agreement with Ericsson to form initiatives around sustainable networks and recycling schemes.