Home

Ericsson, e& ink green collaboration

15 NOV 2022

Ericsson and e& signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on sustainable strategies for future telecoms networks, placing decarbonisation and energy efficiency at the heart of their mission.

The Swedish vendor revealed the pair reached an agreement spanning three years during the ongoing United Nations COP27 climate change conference in Egypt.

Ericsson and e& plan to develop a range of initiatives related to network sustainability built around the vendor’s energy efficiency moves involving 5G networks and recycling schemes.

Ekow Nelson, VP and head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa’s global customer unit (pictured, right), stated it is “confident e& will be able to reduce its environmental footprint” by tapping the vendor’s various initiatives including “intelligent RAN energy-saving software features”.

The agreement with e& builds on previous Ericsson moves to tackle environmental concerns through collaborations with operators.

Hana Anandira

