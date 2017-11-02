English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DoJ prepares to block AT&T, Time Warner deal

02 NOV 2017

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) layed the groundwork for litigation in case its antitrust arm chooses to sue to stop AT&T’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Those preparations are being made as the DoJ works its way through settlement discussions with the two companies which would allow the deal to be approved with conditions. Talks between AT&T and US officials began in July, and reports surfaced in August indicating the pair were making headway. However, WSJ indicated the two sides “aren’t close to an agreement.”

AT&T brushed off the report, noting in a statement to Mobile World Live “it is common and expected for both sides to prepare for all possible scenarios,” during DoJ reviews.

An AT&T representative said vertical mergers like its proposed tie-up with Time Warner have been reliably approved over the past 40 years. While the operator wouldn’t comment specifically on its ongoing negotiations with the DoJ, the representative explained it sees “no reason in the law or the facts why this transaction should be an exception.”

In a research note, Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche reported her sources in Washington DC indicate preparing for litigation is more about boosting the DoJ’s negotiating leverage than a serious intent to block the deal.

Approval from US authorities is the only remaining obstacle to closing the deal. The transaction already received the green light from antitrust officials in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and the European Commission. Brazil’s regulators approved the deal in October with “targeted conditions” to address antitrust concerns, but those don’t include the divestiture of any AT&T or Time Warner assets.

In late October, AT&T extended its deadline to close the Time Warner deal “for a short period” to allow more time for US negotiations.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T, FirstNet quizzed over deployment process

AT&T, Qualcomm, Ford, Nokia prepare V2X trials

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon snag hefty military contracts

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association