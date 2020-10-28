 Court kills FTC bid to rehash Qualcomm spat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Court kills FTC bid to rehash Qualcomm spat

28 OCT 2020

Qualcomm scored another legal victory over the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), after a US appeals court rejected a request by regulator to re-examine a patent licensing case against the chipmaker.

A brief note by the appeals court explained “no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter”.

Last month, the FTC asked all 11 members of the appeals court to review a decision made by a panel of three judges in August that Qualcomm’s patent licensing practices did not violate competition law.

Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm EVP and general counsel, told Mobile World Live the fact none of the judges “thought it necessary to consider the merits of the FTC’s petition or to even ask for a response from Qualcomm validates the strength and clarity of the panel’s thorough analysis and conclusions”.

A plea to the US Supreme Court remains an option for the FTC.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm chipsets tackle home Wi-Fi needs

Jio, Qualcomm clock gigabit speeds in 5G tests

Qualcomm busca oportunidades en la RAN 5G abierta
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association