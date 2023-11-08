IBM dedicated $500 million to invest in AI start-ups across the enterprise sector, an attempt to recruit and partner with fresh companies in the hotly contested sector.
The IBM Enterprise AI Venture Fund will invest in early-stage to hyper-growth start-ups.
IBM stated companies will have “opportunities to develop meaningful partnerships”, along with “gaining operational expertise on product and engineering, and go-to-market strategies”.
Rob Thomas, SVP of software and CCO at IBM, said the fund is “another channel to harness the enormous potential of the AI revolution”.
IBM cited participation in a Series-D funding round for open-source collaboration platform Hugging Face in August, which involved it providing open models and datasets.
Thomas added the fund is another step in an IBM drive to develop responsible AI.
Comments