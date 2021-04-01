 Cellnex completes Play towers deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellnex completes Play towers deal

01 APR 2021

Cellnex closed an acquisition to take a 60 per cent controlling stake in a holding company which will control 7,000 telecoms sites formerly owned by Polish operator Play, paving the way for further investment in the country.

In a statement, the tower company explained it gained approval from Polish competition authorities to formalise the acquisition, first announced in October 2020, spending €800 million for the controlling stake.

Iliad Group, which announced a deal to acquire Play in September 2020, will own the remaining 40 per cent in the holding company, as part of an agreement involving the operation of telecoms sites through its Free subsidiary in France.

Cellnex previously committed to invest up to €1.3 billion to deploy a further 5,000 sites in Poland by 2030.

The infrastructure operator also concluded 20-year service contracts with Play, with ten-year extensions on offer.

Cellnex deepened its Polish footprint earlier this year through a deal to acquire Polkomtel Infrastruktura for €1.6 billion.

Other recent moves by the infrastructure specialist include separate agreements with Altice Europe and CK Hutchison.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

El gran debate en torno a las torres de telecomunicaciones

Blog: The great big tower debate

Cellnex compra 7.000 torres en Polonia por 1.600 millones de euros
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association