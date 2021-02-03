 Cellnex strikes €5.2B deal for Altice tower business - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellnex strikes €5.2B deal for Altice tower business

03 FEB 2021

Infrastructure company Cellnex continued an acquisition spree with a deal to buy Altice Europe’s tower unit Hivory for €5.2 billion, with the purchase set to be bankrolled by another round of shareholder fund raising.

On completion, it will initially boost Cellnex’s number of tower sites in France by 10,500, with the company committing to spend an additional €900 million on building 2,500 new sites. Also included in the terms of the deal is a commitment from Altice Europe to lease access to the sites for its SFR operation.

Cellnex’s purchase of Hivory from the latter’s shareholders Altice and Starlight Holdco is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in H2.

After building the additional towers, its portfolio will comprise 26,740 sites in France, where it will have deals in place to supply operators Bouygues Telecom, Iliad’s Free Mobile and SFR.

Big spender
The agreement follows a Europe-wide spending-spree which has seen the tower business buy assets from operators across major markets including Spain and Portugal.

Cellnex also has agreements pending regulatory approval to acquire assets from CK Hutchison in Italy and the UK, as part of a bumper €10 billion multi-market deal struck in 2020.

Its latest buy, together with costs from an outstanding deal to integrate its assets in the Netherlands with Deutsche Telekom’s local tower business, will be funded through a €7 billion shareholders rights issue.

The move will be the second time within a year Cellnex has tapped shareholders to fund acquisitions, with investors coughing-up €4 billion in August 2020 to part cover the CK Hutchison asset purchase alongside a pending €800 million transaction for a controlling stake in a company managing Play’s towers in Poland.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Cellnex closes latest CK Hutchison tower deal

Cellnex adquiere las torres de CK Hutchison en Suecia

Deutsche Telekom y Cellnex fusionarán sus activos de torres en los Países Bajos
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association