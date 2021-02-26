 Cellnex strikes €1.6B Polkomtel infrastructure deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellnex strikes €1.6B Polkomtel infrastructure deal

26 FEB 2021

Cellnex continued to boost its tower presence in Europe, striking a deal to take over Polish infrastructure company Polkomtel Infrastruktura in a deal worth €1.6 billion.

In a statement, Cellnex said it will acquire 99.99 per cent of Polkomtel Infrastruktura from parent company Cyfrowy Polsat, which owns and operates approximately 7,000 towers and sites.

Following the agreement, Cellnex revealed it plans to invest up to €600 million within 10 years in 5G equipment, and rollout up to 1,500 new sites.

The deal also includes a service agreement between the two companies, which is initially set for 25 years, with subsequent renewals for 15-year periods.

Cellnex chief Tobias Martinez said the move will let it reinforce its position in Poland following the takeover of towers and sites from Play, while also illustrates its “commitment to evolving the traditional tower operator model towards an integrated telecommunications infrastructure management model”.

Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO of Polkomtel parent Cyfrowy Polsat, believed the agreement with Cellnex will allow for “even faster and more cost-efficient” deployment of connectivity services for the operator’s customers.

The infrastructure company estimated its gains from the deal and projected new sites will amount to €330 million.

This is the fourth major deal by Cellnex in the region within the past two months. Earlier this year it agreed to buy Altice Europe’s tower unit Hivory and to merge with Deutsche Telekom’s tower unit in the Netherlands, and it finalised the takeover of CK Hutchison’s towers in Sweden.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Orange escindirá sus emplazamientos en España y Francia

Cellnex compra las torres de Altice por 5.200 millones

SBA Communications secures utility tower deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association