English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Banks working to ensure smooth 9mobile sale

25 SEP 2017

The thirteen banks to whom 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, owes money are trying to ensure a smooth sale of the operator by the end of the year, according to Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.

The CEO of Fidelity Bank, one of the banks in question, said: “The company has good fundamentals with about 22 million subscribers, and it is also very strong in data. Our interest is to ensure the company remains a going concern so that it can attract interested buyers. The banks are working collectively on this.”

At a meeting in Lagos, he added: “As you are aware, the creditor banks came together to appoint a new board and management for the company, with the deputy governor of the CBN [Central Bank of Nigeria] as chairman of the board”.

Etisalat Nigeria owed $1.2 billion to a consortium of banks. When it could not pay back the loans, which it had taken for network upgrade and expansion, parent Etisalat terminated a management agreement and handed its 45 per cent stake in Etisalat Nigeria to a trustee. The operator rebranded as 9mobile.

The banks intervened and took steps including appointing Joseph Nnanna, former deputy governor of the CBN, to prepare the company for potential investors.

In July it was reported Virgin Mobile, Vodacom and Bua Group are among companies interested in acquiring 9mobile.

The Nigerian Communications Commission in August said it would sanction operators if they don’t pass financial and technical checks, in order to prevent a repeat of the Etisalat Nigeria situation.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Nigeria operators seek tariff hike amid OTT threat

NCC orders health checks on Nigerian operators

Etisalat CEO praises flexibility in face of market challenges

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association