 Axiata CEO confident on Telenor Malaysia deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata CEO confident on Telenor Malaysia deal

15 JUN 2021

A proposed merger of Axiata Group and Telenor Group’s Malaysian operations could be sealed within days, the former’s CEO Izzaddin Idris reportedly indicated, tipping the mooted tie-up to provide a major boost to country’s mobile industry.

Reuters reported Idris said in a virtual briefing both companies had concluded the due diligence process and were confident the final agreement would be signed within the next week.

Talks between the pair kicked-off in April, with a proposal for Axiata and Telenor to combine their respective Malaysian mobile operations Digi and Celcom in a deal which will see each group take a 33.1 per cent in the new entity.

Institutional funds will own the remainder of the merged company, dubbed Celcom Digi, and it will be listed on the Malaysian stock exchange.

Idris said shareholders had backed the deal, which he stated will help to restore long-term growth and profitability to the industry.

Should an agreement be reached, Idris said the merger would take between nine and 12 months to complete, depending on regulatory approvals.

This is the pair’s second attempt at a merger, after first exploring the move in 2019.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Axiata Group cautious on earnings

SoftBank buys into Axiata digital marketing unit

Telenor books loss on $780M Myanmar write-off
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association