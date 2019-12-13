 AT&T takes on T-Mobile US with low-band 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T takes on T-Mobile US with low-band 5G

13 DEC 2019

AT&T switched-on low-band 5G in ten parts of the US, building on a swathe of launches for its mmWave-based service to select groups of customers and businesses made earlier this year.

The move sets its head-to-head with T-Mobile US, which already offers low-band 5G services in major cities and towns across the country, having drastically expanded its footprint earlier this month.

Services using mmWave provide faster data rates, but cover a much smaller geographical range compared with alternative frequency ranges. Speeds on low-band frequencies are lower, but offer better geographic and indoor coverage.

The operator promoted its latest launch in late November, though without a specific date. It aims to offer nationwide coverage in H1 2020.

AT&T Mobility SVP Kevin Petersen said: “Today’s launch sets the stage for the development of new and immersive experiences as we prepare to deliver AT&T 5G nationwide in the coming months.”

Rival Verizon currently offers 5G over mmWave, while Sprint uses mid-band spectrum.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

