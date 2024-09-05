UK mobile operator EE pulled the trigger on its standalone 5G network launch alongside a new Wi-Fi 7 offering, moves which CEO Marc Allera (pictured, left) claims will unlock a range of AI use cases and further boost integration between mobile and fixed technologies.

The new standalone 5G offering is now live across 15 major cities in the UK, available as part of a new suite of pay monthly mobile plans. The company also rolled out new unlimited data options, packages with a network boost features and access to premium Google Gemini AI tools, as part of the standalone launch.

In partnership with Qualcomm, the new Wi-Fi play was pitched as capable of meeting growing demands of a connected home, resulting in improvements for cloud gaming, AR/VR and 4K/8K video streaming. Allera said it was important for customers to begin thinking of their mobile and broadband connection as one, and bringing them together would be “key to EE’s success”.

When used with its new Wi-Fi 7 Smart Hub Pro and smart Wi-Fi Pro routers, EE said it can deliver speeds up of up to 100Mb/s.

Standalone

EE claimed its standalone network is the UK’s first to offer uninterrupted outdoor coverage, enabling better call and data use quality as well as improving gaming and video streaming performance.

On to the AI element, the operator explained its network is “powered by the latest AI technology”, using automation to improve reliability and machine learning to reduce demands, for example by putting mobile cells into sleep mode when not being used.

Speaking at an event to launch the new services, Allera explained increased AI compatibility across smartphones, tablets and laptops is “about to start stimulating a huge wave of devices upgrades for customers”.

“As well as the devices and applications that the AI revolution is powering, it also needs networks that are capable of adapting and responding quickly and efficiently to the needs of AI,” he said.

Allera added that it had worked with Samsung to “fine tune” its network to ensure it not only delivered the fastest experience, but the optimal experience for AI in their devices.”

EE added it will also look to launch 5G Advanced and slicing services through standalone technology.

Waiting game

Notably, EE’s rival Vodafone UK made noises about its standalone 5G push last year, switching on the service in several major cities under the 5G Ultra brand in June 2023. VMO2 followed with its launch in February 2024.



Also speaking at the event, Howard Watson, chief technology and information officer at BT (pictured, right), reiterated a company line stated in the past year of ensuring it was absolutely ready before launching the service.

“While we were the first to launch 5G some time ago now in May 2019, its fair to say we took our time to launch 5G standalone. I knew we wouldn’t necessarily be first, but we wanted to make sure that we were absolutely the best where we did, because standalone is a technology evolution that will offer a genuine change for how our customers use mobile.”

He also told Mobile World Live it had to wait for the device ecosystem in the UK to support standalone, particularly smartphones, which has now developed.

However, iPhones in the country do not yet support the network technology, but Watson added there was a big event happening in Cupertino next week and “I think we need to wait and watch that”.

Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, said “EE’s decision to take its time before launching 5G standalone was the right one”.

“Offering widespread coverage in each of its launch cities lays the groundwork for future services and helps set customer expectations.”

He added that given the industry’s struggles to monetise investment, the decision to charge a premium for standalone 5G is laudable.

“However, I question how long EE will be able to maintain it given that rivals Vodafone and VMO2 are already offering the technology for no extra charge.”