AT&T extends 5G to the masses - Mobile World Live

US operator AT&T revealed plans to make its 5G service broadly available to millions of consumers across the country, nearly a year after rolling out the technology to a closed group of businesses and developers.

The operator said it will launch low-band 5G service in five cities in the coming weeks, including Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester and San Diego. It added plans are in place to deploy in at least ten more in the near future, including major markets such as New York City and Boston, as it works to achieve nationwide 5G coverage in the first half of 2020.

Low-band deployments will complement AT&T’s existing mmWave 5G network, which is already available in 21 cities. AT&T said it is aiming to extend mmWave coverage to 30 cities in early 2020.

Interestingly, though, it seems consumers won’t initially be able to access AT&T’s mmWave network, as the first 5G device on offer (Samsung’s Galaxy Note10+ 5G) is only compatible with its low-band network. It will begin taking orders for the device on 25 November.

The operator will offer 5G access at no extra charge to customers on its new Unlimited Extra and Unlimited Elite plans, which cost $75 per month and $85 per month respectively for a single line.