 AT&T extends 5G to the masses - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T extends 5G to the masses

22 NOV 2019

US operator AT&T revealed plans to make its 5G service broadly available to millions of consumers across the country, nearly a year after rolling out the technology to a closed group of businesses and developers.

The operator said it will launch low-band 5G service in five cities in the coming weeks, including Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester and San Diego. It added plans are in place to deploy in at least ten more in the near future, including major markets such as New York City and Boston, as it works to achieve nationwide 5G coverage in the first half of 2020.

Low-band deployments will complement AT&T’s existing mmWave 5G network, which is already available in 21 cities. AT&T said it is aiming to extend mmWave coverage to 30 cities in early 2020.

Interestingly, though, it seems consumers won’t initially be able to access AT&T’s mmWave network, as the first 5G device on offer (Samsung’s Galaxy Note10+ 5G) is only compatible with its low-band network. It will begin taking orders for the device on 25 November.

The operator will offer 5G access at no extra charge to customers on its new Unlimited Extra and Unlimited Elite plans, which cost $75 per month and $85 per month respectively for a single line.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Maxis, Celcom explore sharing 5G assets

4G tipped to remain top mobile tech in MENA

Huawei prepares for 5G tablet showdown
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association