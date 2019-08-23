 AT&T defends 5G rollout pace as it preps for SA - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T defends 5G rollout pace as it preps for SA

23 AUG 2019

AT&T has yet to make its 5G network broadly available to consumers, but is already plotting a path to standalone operation.

The operator first launched 5G using mmWave spectrum in December 2018, offering next-generation service to a closed group of business and consumer customers in select cities. Eight months later, AT&T has expanded coverage to more cities but has not opened availability to all customers.

Gordon Mansfield, AT&T’s VP of converged access and device technology, said the delay is not technical, but rather a strategic decision to allow the 5G ecosystem time to mature and offer differentiated experiences for customers.

He added the 5G network is actually performing better than projected, delivering coverage over a range of 300-plus metres and reaching speeds of up to 2Gb/s.

“In the plan we’d laid out, I didn’t expect to be getting 2Gb/s speeds already, yet we are…So we’re getting better range sooner, we’re getting better speeds sooner and across the board hitting performance milestones, on mmWave specifically, faster.”

Road to standalone
AT&T is now shifting gears from capacity to coverage, with work in sub-6GHz bands “well underway” and launches expected later this year.

Mansfield said these lower-band deployments will help provide in-building 5G coverage where mmWave won’t reach, but noted AT&T is also working on special systems to bring mmWave to indoor venues (such as airports) where high capacity is needed.

He added the sub-6GHz deployments will help set the stage for the operator’s migration to standalone 5G (using a 5G core network, rather than the existing 4G core network) through the use of a technology called dynamic spectrum sharing, which allows radios to host both 4G and 5G traffic.

“When we light up the next-gen core, which starts to introduce network slicing and other capabilities, all radios need to broadcast the 5G NR waveform. By having dynamic spectrum sharing, that enables that radio to be shared to broadcast both [5G and LTE].”

Mansfield didn’t share a timeline for AT&T’s standalone migration. However, Ericsson executives previously told Mobile World Live operators are generally pushing toward SA 5G launches late in H1 2020.

3.5GHz opportunity
Mansfield also addressed how the operator views opportunities in the 3.5GHz band, designated in the US as the shared Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

With licensed spectrum in the band not expected to become available for some time, he noted AT&T is focused on a handful of unlicensed use cases for rural areas, including fixed wireless broadband and industrial applications.

Though others are pursuing enterprise deployments, Mansfield explained the biggest opportunities in that segment tend to be located in urban areas near the coast, where there is the greatest likelihood of interruption from priority incumbent users. But in rural areas, there is less competition for that spectrum, he said.

“If you get into more urban, coastal areas quite frankly you’ll have to have licenses if you’re dependent on that spectrum for service.”

He said AT&T expects to launch a rural fixed wireless broadband service using unlicensed CBRS later this year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US telecoms help states fight robocalls

Verizon tackles indoor 5G with Boingo

5G network revenue to surpass $4B in 2020

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association