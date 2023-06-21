 AST SpaceMobile targets 5G satellite launch in 2024 - Mobile World Live
Home

AST SpaceMobile targets 5G satellite launch in 2024

21 JUN 2023

US satellite player AST SpaceMobile achieved 4G download speeds of 10Mb/s during testing of its BlueWalker 3 satellite as it builds toward the launch of five birds in Q1 2024, a representative revealed.

The mobile broadband test delivered data rates of up to 10.3 Mb/s using an unmodified Samsung phone, AT&T spectrum and Nokia RAN equipment.

AST SpaceMobile noted it also conducted additional voice-call tests with AT&T employees, building on trials in April during which it also assessed mobile broadband potential.

An AT&T representative said the data rate in the recent test will enable basic voice and text capabilities, web browsing, file downloads, access to messaging apps and video streaming.

The next step for the satellite company is testing 5G mobile broadband, a move it is yet to provide a timeline for.

In addition to AT&T, AST SpaceMobile has trial agreements in place with various operators.



Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

