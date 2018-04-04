English
Home

Apple nabs Google AI chief

04 APR 2018

Apple hired Google’s head of search and artificial intelligence (AI) to lead its machine learning and AI efforts, The New York Times said, a move which was tagged “a major coup”.

John Giannandrea will be one of 16 executives who report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to a missive from the Apple chief cited by the newspaper, the incoming executive “shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal”.

While Apple’s Siri virtual assistant has been around for a while, rivals including Google and Amazon have stolen the limelight in what is becoming an important technology sector.

Giannandrea was apparently responsible for driving adoption of AI across Google’s portfolio, including the creation of its own Google Assistant.

It was reported earlier this week Google was looking to split its search and AI units, having brought them together in 2016, and Giannandrea would step down as head of the combined operation, but remain with the company.

The New York Times said after briefly becoming “perhaps the most eligible tech executive on the market”, it then became clear the former Google SVP was “never really on the market”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

