Google to focus on AI with unit spin-off

Google will split its search and artificial intelligence (AI) units once again, having merged them in February 2016, to focus on each individually, The Information reported.

The company wants to improve search while convincing large companies to use its cloud-based AI services, the report said, adding CEO Sundar Pichai has focused on putting AI into Google products to improve their performance.

In February, Pichai said its ongoing “pivot” to an AI-driven company was one of the factors crucial to its long-term strategy. He previously predicted future economic growth will be fuelled in large part by advances in AI as the world shifts from mobile first to AI first.

The internet giant has been leading in both search and AI, but faces competition from Amazon and Apple as they invest in smart search devices with voice assistants such as speakers.

John Giannandrea, Google’s SVP of engineering, will step down from his role as head of the joint units, but will stay on in a different role.

Ben Gomes, the current VP of core Search, is tipped to lead the new search unit while Jeff Dean, co-founder of the Google Brain research lab, will take over the AI division.