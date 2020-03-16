 Apple closes all stores outside China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple closes all stores outside China

16 MAR 2020

Apple closed all stores outside of China for almost two weeks, as industry players continue to take measures to minimise the risk of infection of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) respiratory disease.

CEO Tim Cook said in a letter the company “will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27”, while announcing all 42 stores in China had reopened after closure in early February, noting the rate of “infections have dramatically declined”.

“The most effective way to minimise risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximise social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers”, Cook wrote.

Employees paid on an hourly rate will continue to receive payment. The company highlighted it had donated $15 million to treat those sick with the virus and contribute to efforts to lessen the economic impact of the disease.

The company last week shifted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to an online-only format. It previously warned a financial impact was inevitable due to disruption to manufacturing and retail operations.

T-Mobile US announced in a statement it will close stores in shopping centres, while Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said in a letter the operator will be closing a number of stores.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

France slaps record fine on Apple

Apple virtualises annual WWDC meet

China smartphone market slammed by virus
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association