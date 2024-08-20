Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile chipset, designed to bring some of the higher-end functions of its Snapdragon 7-series into a wider range of mid-tier devices.

The chipset includes generative AI (genAI) capabilities compatible with large language models Baichuan-7B and Llama 2. Unlike the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, it has no room for Gemini Nano.

Akash Sharma, director of product management at Qualcomm, stated an improved engine means the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 features a 30 per cent increase in AI performance over its predecessor.

“The goal really is to make generative AI, along with improved traditional AI, accessible on more devices,” he explained.

Qualcomm stated its Kyro CPU 64-bit architecture improves performance by nearly 20 per cent. There is a 40 per cent rise in GPU performance and an overall 12 per cent boost in battery life.

It features a 200MP camera module with 12-bit triple ISP and 4K HDR video capture.

The chip is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, delivering peak data rates of up to 2Gb/s in the downlink.

Sharma said Xiaomi will be the first OEM to use the new chip, starting in September, followed by Realme, Sharp and Samsung.