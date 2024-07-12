The European Commission (EC) made commitments by Apple to open up its tap-to-pay technology to rivals legally binding under European Union antitrust rules, but the iPhone-maker faces additional scrutiny for how it conducts business abroad.

In May 2022, the regulator outlined a preliminary view Apple had abused its position by restricting rival mobile wallets on iOS devices. Apple was tasked with changing some of the terms after receiving feedback from customers and rivals.

This year, Apple proposed third-party access to its NFC-based payment system through a set of APIs free of charge, offering developers the option to access the technology without using the company’s own payment or wallet services.

The settlement includes a ten-year plan to allow consumers to use alternative digital wallets to pay for goods and services at checkouts.

It also agreed to establish an independent dispute settlement mechanism to review any decisions to block access to NFC, which would be reported to the EC.

Apple could face a fine of as much as 10 per cent of global annual revenue if it violates the agreement.

“Apple has committed to allow rivals to access the ‘tap and go’ technology of iPhones,” stated EC EVP for competition policy Margrethe Vestager. “Today’s decision makes Apple’s commitments binding.”

The US Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in March, accusing it of engaging in anti-competitive conduct that hurts both consumers and developers.