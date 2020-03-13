 Apple virtualises annual WWDC meet - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple virtualises annual WWDC meet

13 MAR 2020

Apple shifted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to an online-only format, making it the latest technology giant to scrap a major in-person gathering due to concerns about Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Phil Schiller, SVP of worldwide marketing, said in a statement “the current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full programme with an online keynote and sessions”.

Additional details about the event, set to be held sometime in June, will be released “in the weeks ahead,” he added.

WWDC typically serves as a showcase of new software features for Apple’s range of products, drawing thousands of developers from around the globe. Google and Facebook recently also moved key annual events to an online format.

In a nod to local businesses, Apple said it would donate $1 million to organisations in San Jose to help offset the impact of its decision.

The move comes as Apple continues to grapple with the impact of Covid-19, with the vendor expecting disruption in manufacturing and retail operations to deal a blow to its revenue targets.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

China smartphone market slammed by virus

Foxconn chief targets return to full capacity

Apple digs deep to settle US iPhone slowdown case
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association