Apple virtualises annual WWDC meet - Mobile World Live

Apple shifted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to an online-only format, making it the latest technology giant to scrap a major in-person gathering due to concerns about Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Phil Schiller, SVP of worldwide marketing, said in a statement “the current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full programme with an online keynote and sessions”.

Additional details about the event, set to be held sometime in June, will be released “in the weeks ahead,” he added.

WWDC typically serves as a showcase of new software features for Apple’s range of products, drawing thousands of developers from around the globe. Google and Facebook recently also moved key annual events to an online format.

In a nod to local businesses, Apple said it would donate $1 million to organisations in San Jose to help offset the impact of its decision.

The move comes as Apple continues to grapple with the impact of Covid-19, with the vendor expecting disruption in manufacturing and retail operations to deal a blow to its revenue targets.