Apple beefs up data management tools

Apple launched an updated data management site giving users options to view, edit and even delete information stored in their Apple ID, a move which appeared to be related to the pending introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union (EU).

The site enables users to download a copy of data including email, calendars, photos and documents stored in iCloud; App Store and iTunes browsing, purchase and usage history; marketing history; and Apple retail store transactions and support history, among other things.

Apple made the service available to users in the EU, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein initially, and plans to expand it worldwide “in the coming months.”

Users can request Apple fix any incorrect information and temporarily deactivate or delete their Apple ID account entirely (albeit the latter option will prevent access to content purchased from iTunes, App Store and iBooks, along with access to iMessage, Facetime and Apple Pay).

Apple added it will attempt to be more transparent about what data it collects and how it uses the information, noting it will display updated data and privacy statements when users log in with their Apple ID or turn on any new features that use their data.

The vendor’s move comes a few weeks after Facebook unveiled its own GDPR-compliant privacy and data management tools, which will also be available to users worldwide.

Facebook faces public and government scrutiny in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which put a spotlight on tech companies’ mass collection, storage and sharing of user data.