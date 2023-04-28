 Analysts confident of smartphone recovery - Mobile World Live
Home

Analysts confident of smartphone recovery

28 APR 2023

Aggregated data from Canalys and IDC showed global smartphone shipments fell by an average of 13.8 per cent year-on-year in Q1, with both companies citing weakened demand but forecasting signs of recovery by the year-end.

The average of shipment numbers issued separately by each research company stood at 269.2 million units, with both ranking Samsung as the leading vendor, followed by Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

Canalys analyst Runar Bjorhovde noted Samsung’s Q1 numbers are “particularly connected to product launches, which drove an increase in sell-in volume”, but warned the vendor faces a tricky future “particularly as entry-level device inventory remains high”.

Research analyst Lucas Zhong explained the mid-tier sector had begun to “recover following huge declines” in 2022. He noted vendors are focusing on offering “strong value-for-money offers for consumers with limited spending power”, a push he expects to be boosted by “decreasing component prices” along with swifter deployment of specification upgrades.

IDC research director Nabila Popal also noted the impact of inventory levels, with the industry now in a period of “clearing and adjustment” and vendors cautious about “dumping more stock” into channels simply for “temporary gains in share”.

Popal predicts tough market conditions will remain for up to six more months and noted vendors must tread carefully to avoid becoming mired by excess inventory.

The analyst noted IDC expects shipments to “cross into positive territory” in Q3, with “healthy double-digit growth” in the final three months of the year.

Michael Carroll

