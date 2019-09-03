 American Tower gets a boost from AT&T deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

American Tower gets a boost from AT&T deal

03 SEP 2019

American Tower raised its full year revenue forecast by $135 million after signing a new long-term lease deal with AT&T, which is expected to accelerate 5G and public safety network deployments.

The pair offered little detail, but noted the agreement includes a simplified leasing process and expanded site development services for American Tower’s US sites.

JR Wilson, AT&T VP of tower strategy and roaming, said in a statement the deal is “designed to drive efficiency and flexibility improvements directly benefitting our speed in deploying the latest technologies,” including 5G and its FirstNet emergency communications network.

The move comes as AT&T prepares to supplement its early mmWave 5G launches with broad low-band coverage later this year. It signed similar lease agreements with Crown Castle and CitySwitch in April 2018.

During a recent earnings call, American Tower CEO Jim Taiclet said the company expected to benefit from US operators’ increased focus on using low- and mid-band spectrum for 5G, noting it owns “40,000 really well-positioned high-capacity macro sites” in the country.

Inclusive of the AT&T deal, American Tower forecast full-year 2019 property revenue of $7.34 billion to $7.47 billion and net income of between $1.73 billion and $1.79 billion.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T shuffles top brass in media makeover

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

AT&T Communications division chief retires

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association