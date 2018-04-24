English
Home

AT&T continues tower spree with CitySwitch deal

24 APR 2018

AT&T signed its third tower deal in six months, inking a new agreement with infrastructure provider CitySwitch covering a network expansion which could begin as soon as the second half of this year.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live CitySwitch will build, own and maintain the new towers, with AT&T leasing space and collocating equipment on completed sites. The deal is specific to macro tower sites, the representative added.

AT&T said the deal will add necessary infrastructure where it is lacking today. The operator also noted the agreement will let it relocate equipment from existing towers with other landlords.

The representative declined to say how many sites are covered by the agreement but said AT&T is looking to match its needs wherever CitySwitch can provide infrastructure. Towers will be added in various locations based on needs stemming from network traffic projections and patterns, 5G deployment plans and the operator’s FirstNet network construction, the representative added.

Susan Johnson, AT&T’s EVP of global connections and supply chain, in a statement touted the move as another step in the operator’s efforts to diversify its supplier portfolio and slash leasing costs.

In November 2017, AT&T signed a collocation deal with Verizon and Tillman Infrastructure, and followed up with an update of its tower agreement with Crown Castle earlier this month.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

