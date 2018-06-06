America Movil updates US enterprise business

America Movil highlighted the US as a lynchpin in a global enterprise strategy as it revealed it is rebranding and expanding the role of its current business in the country.

Telmex USA will be rebranded as Claro Enterprise Solutions, which will offer enterprise services to businesses of all sizes. In a statement, America Movil CEO Daniel Hajj said the rebranded business plays a “key role” in the parent company’s broader global enterprise play “and will leverage the expertise of America Movil to bring customer-driven solutions and services to existing and new markets.”

Jorge Rodriguez, president and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions, explained customers will benefit from “a seamless and robust integration of America Movil’s global network, operations and service delivery across the Americas and Europe”.

The new unit will be based in Florida with locations throughout the US, and plans to rapidly expand its product portfolio. Telmex USA stated on its website it provides a “wide range of communication services, data transmission, video, internet access and integrated telecommunications solutions for multinational customers”.

America Movil operates a number of prepaid brands in the United States including TracFone, Safelink, Straight Talk and Total Wireless.

In April America Movil reported a 50.5 per cent drop in net income for Q1, with currency fluctuations delivering a hit to earnings.