Amdocs seals cloud gig from Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone Ireland selected Amdocs to shift the operator’s infrastructure and workloads to the cloud, a move the pair claimed would pave the way towards rapid 5G adoption and a better customer experience.

The operator stated it will use Amdocs’ Customer Experience Suite offering to migrate its on-premise infrastructure to the cloud, giving it more flexibility with its network offering and capacity to support future growth.

Mairead Cullen, CIO at Vodafone Ireland, stated moving to the cloud was “a key part of our strategy” to become more agile and responsive to customers.

Amdocs has made a big play around offering cloud services, cashing in on an increasing number of operators migrating towards hybrid, disaggregated networks.

Its deal with Vodafone in the Republic of Ireland follows a wider agreement with the operator group struck in April 2022 to modernise its inventory management covering mobile and fixed networks in Germany, Romania, the Czech Republic and Albania.

Amdocs ultimately was tasked by Vodafone to provide a data foundation to automate networks and smooth the process to rolling out 5G.

The following month, Amdocs struck a deal to acquire network assurance and optimisation specialist Mycom OSI to bolster its SaaS-based cloud and service assurance offering.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, said it is taking a “central role” in Vodafone Ireland’s cloud strategy.