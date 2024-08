Singapore-based operator StarHub appointed Jacky Lo (pictured) from the GoTo Group to replace Dennis Chia as finance chief.

Lo served as CFO for Indonesia-based GoTo Group, which includes ride-hailing giant Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia, for more than three years.

Chia, who took over as CFO in 2015, resigned recently. He will continue as an adviser to the CEO until the end of the year.

Lo’s appointment is effective from 2 September.