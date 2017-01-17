English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Agcom still probing Vivendi takeover of Mediaset

17 JAN 2017
ss-italy2

Italy’s communications authority Agcom said it is still investigating a potential takeover of broadcaster Mediaset by France-headquartered Vivendi in a statement which appears to rebuff media reports stating the regulator considered the deal unacceptable.

Last month, Vivendi said it would look to raise its stake in Mediaset to 30 per cent, opening up the potential to couple with Telecom Italia and wield greater influence in the country’s content market. Under Italian law, this is the maximum legal threshold before an investor is required to launch a takeover offer.

However, the country’s laws do not allow firms to hold an excessive share in both the telecommunications and media markets. Vivendi is the second largest shareholder of Mediaset, with a stake of 28.8 per cent, and also the top shareholder in Telecom Italia (24.9 per cent stake).

According to la Repubblica, four Agcom commissioners agreed a move by Vivendi was “invalid”, but would communicate this to Italy’s market watchdog only if Vivendi made a bid.

Both firms will have to present Agcom with documentation for the investigation by 21 January, the report added.

Agcom opened an investigation into Vivendi in late December, following a complaint by Mediaset.

The statement on Agcom’s website said an investigation will be concluded within 120 days and could be extended by a further 60 days.

Vivendi previously stated its Mediaset equity holding “is in line with the groups’ intentions to develop its activities in Southern Europe and its strategic ambitions as a major international, European-based media and content group.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Vivendi hires former Telefonica Brasil CEO

Italian JV begins operation

Ericsson Italian jobs at risk following €1B contract miss

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association