Home

Google begins rollout of Android Pay replacement

21 FEB 2018

Google released Google Pay, a payments app which will eventually amalgamate Android Pay with the brand’s other wallet and transaction services.

The move to bring together its range of mobile and PC payment services under one brand was first announced in January and is an attempt to simplify the transaction process, the company said.

In its corporate blog, Google said customers began receiving the Android Google Pay app yesterday (20 February) as a direct replacement for Android Pay, with the brand set to be eventually rolled out to encompass other services – including making payments in its Chrome browser and using artificial intelligence platform Google Assistant.

Google Pay Send will replace Google Wallet for person-to-person payments, initially as a standalone service. The P2P functionality will then be brought into the main Google Pay app later this year starting with the UK and US.

The rebrand sees Google replace long-term brands Android Pay and Google Wallet. The company started rolling out Android Pay across its markets in 2015, while Google Wallet launched in 2011.

In its earlier statement, the company confirmed its India-only payment service Tez would be unaffected by the changes.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Follow Mobile World Live

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association