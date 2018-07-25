English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone fails to impress in Q1

25 JUL 2018

Vodafone Group revenue for its fiscal first quarter dropped 4.9 per cent year-on-year to €10.9 billion, a decline the company attributed to foreign exchange headwinds, increased competition in Spain and Italy and changes in accounting procedures.

For its new financial year, Vodafone began using an accounting standard which strips out handset financing – largely impacting Europe. Even using the old measure, however, revenue was still down for the three months to the end of June, but only by 2.1 per cent.

Profit figures are not provided in its Q1 update.

During its trading statement Vodafone pointed to the impact of increased competition in both Spain and Italy taking its toll on service revenue in those countries.

In Italy, the launch of new entrant Iliad in late May contributed to an almost 10 per cent year-on-year decline in mobile service revenue, despite the new rival only being in operation for the last month of the quarter.

In an apparent response to entry offers from Iliad, Vodafone launched its own discount brand Ho in late June.

The company said its Italy performance was also hit by a delay in “price adjustments” to account for a switch from 28 days to monthly billing – a change required by regulators in the country.

In Spain, Vodafone’s revenue declined on “commercial actions to improve the competitiveness” which saw it launch offers at the lower end of the market.

Outgoing CEO Vittorio Colao – who leaves the role in October – described Vodafone’s commercial performance in Q1 as “solid” and “in line with expectations”.

Analyst Paolo Pescatore however noted that a slowdown in growth during the quarter “takes the shine off the final set of results from Colao.”

Liberty update
During a media conference call, Colao said the company was making solid progress on meeting regulators to discuss its €18.4 billion deal for Liberty Global.

During the months since the announcement CEO-in-waiting Nick Read visited Brussels and several European capitals to gather reaction to the proposed deal.

At the meetings, he added, he got a sense the creation of a pan-European converged provider would be “welcomed”, despite the position of rival Deutsche Telekom – which has been heavily critical of the deal.

India
Vodafone India continued its string of difficult quarters, ahead of its proposed merger with rival Idea Cellular. Revenue declined 22 per cent compared to Q1 2017 to €959 million, though Vodafone noted the drop was smaller than previous quarters.

Reports emerged earlier this week the company had cleared the last major regulatory hurdle after meeting the Department of Telecommunication’s demand for INR39 billion (€484 million) to clear a long-standing spectrum dispute.

Although not confirming on the payment of the sum, Colao said he expected the transaction – which was meant to be complete by the end of June – to be closed by the end of August.

Overall, analyst Pescatore warned of tough times ahead for the operator group: “Incoming CEO will have his hands full,” he wrote. “Retaining subscribers will be tough given the slew of promotional offers, new players especially in Southern Europe. Receiving regulatory approval for the Liberty Global deal will be no easy feat.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone chief backs m-Pesa expansion plan

Vodafone adds safety-focused wearables to IoT offer

Ofcom prices complete UK coverage at £6B

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association