English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Colao departing Vodafone; operator returns to profit

15 MAY 2018

Vittorio Colao (pictured) will step down as CEO of Vodafone Group in October after more than a decade at the helm of the company.

In a statement issued early today (15 May), Vodafone said the long-standing chief will be replaced by current CFO Nick Read on 1 October. The company acted swiftly to address any potential shareholder concerns over its succession plan by adding Read’s position will be filled by Margherita Della Valle, currently deputy CFO.

Gerard Kleisterlee, Vodafone Group chairman, said Colao had been an “exemplary leader and strategic visionary who has overseen a dramatic transformation of Vodafone” since taking the reins in July 2008.

The company cited achievements including Colao leading a transformation of Vodafone from a pure-play operator of 2G and 3G mobile networks “to one of the world’s leading converged communications companies” and overseeing a “strategic reshaping of the group”, including the exit of minority shareholdings (eg Verizon in the US), increases in customer numbers, and building “significant businesses in India, Egypt, Turkey and across Africa”.

News of Colao’s replacement comes shortly after Vodafone sealed a deal to acquire Liberty Global’s operations in Germany and the CEE region.

Kleisterlee unsurprisingly expressed confidence in Read’s ability to lead Vodafone, noting he was Colao’s right-hand man in terms of developing the company’s strategy. The current CFO combines “extensive international operational and commercial leadership with world-class financial acumen.”

Valle, meanwhile, “has a strong track record in financial leadership at the highest levels,” the chairman said.

Earnings
News of the management changes came as Vodafone revealed it overturned a net loss of €6.1 billion in fiscal 2017 (partly as a result of write-downs from its India unit) with a profit of €2.8 billion in fiscal 2018, which ran to 31 March. Revenue fell 2.2 per cent to €46.6 billion, attributed to a deconsolidation of Vodafone Netherlands following the formation of the VodafoneZiggo joint venture and foreign exchange movements.

Service revenue fell 4.5 per cent to €41.1 billion, comprising €30.7 billion from mobile (down from €32.8 billion) and €10.4 billion fixed (up marginally from €10.2 billion).

Colao said the operator expects to “sustain our profit growth in the year ahead, despite the arrival of a new entrant in Italy and competitive pressure in Spain”, as the company continues to cut operating costs.

The CEO added Vodafone “made good progress in securing approvals for the merger with Idea Cellular in India”, noting the deal is “expected to close imminently.”

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Vodacom benefits from m-Pesa growth

Middle management culled in sweeping BT rejig

Sprint, Vision Fund offset SoftBank earnings dip

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association