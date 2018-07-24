English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone India, Idea meet $1B DoT demand to clear deal

24 JUL 2018

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular paid INR73 billion ($1 billion) in a combination of cash and bank guarantees to the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), clearing the last major hurdle for the pair’s delayed merger, Economic Times reported.

The deal is well beyond the original deadline of the end of June and has already been cleared by every other relevant authority. In July the DoT provisionally gave the nod on the condition Vodafone and Idea Cellular pay more than INR71 billion in fees alongside meeting a number of other minor terms.

Fees relate to spectrum acquisition charges with Vodafone’s share of INR39 billion to settle a long-standing dispute, and the INR33 billion from Idea Cellular in bank guarantees for other spectrum-related costs.

According to sources at the newspaper, costs were paid under protest and the combined company has retained the right to challenge the charges through the courts at a later date.

The DoT is now expected to waste no time in giving the nod to the transaction, which would create a new market leader by connections, overtaking Bharti Airtel.

The new entity will trade under the name Vodafone Idea and will have 441 million connections, according to GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q2 2018.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

India demands $1B to clear Vodafone, Idea deal

Vodafone, Idea feel heat of merger hold up

Jio overtakes Vodafone India in service revenue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association