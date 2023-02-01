 Vodafone interim boss bemoans Europe performance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone interim boss bemoans Europe performance

01 FEB 2023
Vodafone

Vodafone Group interim CEO Margherita Della Valle acknowledged the company could do better in Europe and was taking action, as it recorded a slowdown in some of its major markets during fiscal Q3 2023 (calendar Q4 2022).

In its trading update, the executive pointed to a range of measures already underway including simplifying its structure to offer individual markets more autonomy and progress on previously-announced cost savings.

However, she added its “recent decline in revenue in Europe shows we can do better”, noting “we need to do more for our customers by delivering quality connectivity in an easy way”.

On measures already underway, she said there “is more to do and our focus is to provide a better service to our customers, become a simpler business and deliver growth”.

Vodafone reported another large drop-off in service revenue from Spain, down 8.7 per cent year-on-year to €858 million, while Germany and Italy also booked declines.

Its pain in Spain was attributed to continued price competition in the value segment, lower customer base and a cut in mobile termination rates. The company’s boss in the country Colman Deegan is set to step down next month with the unit also set to be reported within its main Europe Cluster moving forward.

In Italy, Vodafone cited continued price pressure in the value segment and a decline in revenue from MVNOs, while in Germany it noted it was suffering “continued impact from commercial underperformance”.

Plus points
Declines in earnings from these markets were partly offset by improvements in the UK, its rest of Europe division and earnings from Vodacom.

Africa-focused Vodacom reported strong demand for financial services and increased data usage across its operation, though it noted its business in Democratic Republic of Congo was hit by fuel supply challenges and a natural disaster

Across its business, Vodafone reported broadly flat revenue at €11.6 billion.

Net profit is not revealed in its Q3 trading updates.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

NEC network unit rises on 5G growth

Space agency prepares 5G, 6G hub expansion for lift-off

La agencia espacial europea investigará sobre 5G y 6G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association