Vodafone rings further changes, Spain chief quits

12 JAN 2023

Vodafone Group made further changes at the top a matter of weeks after CEO Nick Read left his role, handing its Italy CEO the role of CCO, shifting its Spanish business to the multi-country Europe Cluster and revealing its CEO in the nation planned to step down.

In the latest changes, Vodafone Italy CEO Aldo Bisio takes on the group-level CCO responsibility alongside his current role. This, along with the structural change to move Spain from its own entity into the Europe Cluster business unit, take effect today (12 January).

Current Vodafone Spain chief Colman Deegan will quit his role at the end of March and will then support interim group CEO Margherita Della Valle until the end of July.

The company plans to eventually appoint a new head for its Spanish business, but is yet to name a full-time successor for Read.

Pain in Spain
Spain is one of the markets frequently cited by Vodafone as suffering intense competition, with several rounds of cuts already made in the business over recent years.

The operation in the country contributed 9 per cent of group service revenue in Vodafone’s fiscal H1 2023, the six months to end-September 2022.

Previously it was one of four European markets structurally separated from the remainder of Vodafone’s operations on the continent, alongside Germany, Italy and the UK.

It will now be added to Vodafone’s Europe Cluster, which comprises its businesses in Albania, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Turkey, and is led by Serpil Timuray.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

